CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - With most Central Illinois counties under moderate or severe drought, local fire departments are asking people to be extra careful with outdoor flames.
"People don't appreciate the the lack of moisture and what it's done to grass, to bushes, and to mulch," said Battalion Chief Andy Quarnstrom with the Champaign Fire Department. "So any little spark, especially with a breeze, can turn into a much bigger fire."
Quarnstrom says the department always sees an increase in calls approaching the Fourth of July, but those numbers have already started going up because of the drought.
"We've already had a few fire in the last couple of weeks that started outdoors and although they are still under investigation, it appears they were started from something like the dryness that is significant," said Quarnstrom.
The department says while fireworks are a concern this time of year, an unattended grill or improperly extinguished cigarette can be just as dangerous.
Most fireworks are illegal in the state of Illinois and many cities say they are cracking down on enforcement to keep people safe.
"Our messaging is very clear this year that fireworks are illegal in the city of Champaign," said Quarnstrom. "We encourage people if they see somebody using illegal fireworks to call 911 or the non emergency dispatch line, and we or CPD will address that as needed."
