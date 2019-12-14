CHAMPAIGN (WAND) - Fire crews put out flames in a parking garage laundry room in Champaign Saturday afternoon.
The Champaign Fire Department were called to 506 S. Fourth Street at 12:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found flames in a garbage can of the laundry room. Crews quickly deployed a single line hose and extinguished the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time as the investigation is ongoing. No firefighters or civilians were injured.
The Champaign Fire Department reminds everyone to keep a working smoke alarm at home and to prepare a practice escape plan.