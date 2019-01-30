Champaign nightclub turns into temporary warming center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A local nightclub in Champaign opened its doors Wednesday to C-U members for a place to keep warm during this brutal polar vortex.
General Manager Adrianna Tyler says she got out of bed, went outside and added that the cold inspired her to make a difference in her community and help those in need. She and her team decided to turn the 51 Main into a warming center.
She says as soon as she was approved to open it, she posted it all over social media and received generous donations from Rod Sickler Salon & Spa that same morning.
"Luckily, we received nice donations for blankets, socks, gloves, hot chocolate and coffee," she said.
She said donations will be handed out to anyone who needs them and she has pillows, couches, music and food to lift people's spirits up during this difficult time.
"It's not only for the homeless and people whose furnaces may go out," she said. "We want to give a safe space for the entire community to come."
She says 51 Main will be open Wednesday from 12 p.m. until Thursday at 12. However, if she still see's a high need for people to seek warm shelter, she will open it longer.
51 Main is located at 51 E. Main Street in Champaign. For further information contact Adrianna at 217-520-0580.