CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for two men who are wanted in connection to a shots fired case.
It happened on March 6 in the 1500 block of N. Prospect Ave. There were no injuries reported.
The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office obtained arrest warrants after a police investigation for 22-year-old Terence Larue and 26-year-old Daveyonta Fairman, both of Champaign.
Police said Larue is wanted for aggravated discharge of a firearm, while Fairman is accused of aggravated fleeing.
Larue is described as a Black man who is 5-foot-10 in height, weighs 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Bond on Larue's warrant is set at $500,000. Fairman is described as a Black man who is 5-foot-11 in height, weighs about 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Bond on Fairman's warrant is set at $250,000.
Champaign police want anyone with information on Larue or Fairman's whereabouts to call police at (217)351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. People who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the crime.
