CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Public works employees said they might need more time to keep the streets drivable.
That's if there is staffing issues, because of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, WAND's Chief Meteorologist Jim Kosek said Wednesday's forecast could include snow.
"Some locations will get absolutely nothing," Kosek said.
Depending on how much snow falls, it could determine Champaign's work load. Kris Koester of Champaign's Public Works Department hopes nothing will change to what people are used to. During a regular shift, 12 hours after the weather stops snowing, crews should have primary routes cleared. In 24 hours, so should secondary roads. However, Koester said every snowfall is different.
COVID-19 is still a major health concern. The Public Works Department asked the city council to waive the time restrictions. Koester said the goal is to always get the job done in 12 hours.
"If for some reason a couple of people were exposed to COVID-19, it might take us 14 to 16 hours to get primaries," Koester said.
The rule would only apply for this winter season. Koester said crews will be out Tuesday night, preparing for the overnight snowfall.
