CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Mega Millions is now over 8 million dollars, and Champaign residents are hoping it's their lucky day.
You can purchase tickets at your local gas station, or at a grocery story like County Market. There have been dozens of tickets sold everyday at each of these locations.
Perry Morris is the Assistant Manager at a Circle K in Champaign and he says, Mega Millions are currently their most sold ticket.
“I’m here like 5 days a week and I see the same people buy the Mega Millions tickets and the Lucky Day.” said Morris.
Many locals have heard about the price increasing, and thought to finally come in and try their luck.
Stephanie McCullough says, she would pay off her student loans and take care of her children if she were to win.
“I'm currently a student, I'm 2 semesters away from finishing my Bachelors degree so I would use that to pay for my student loans. I also have children so you know I would take care of my kids, maybe buy a home. It is endless possibilities.”
The next drawing will be tonight at 10pm.
