(WAND)- A recent homicide may be tied to a weekend shooting in Champaign.
On Sunday, April 18, Champaign police responded to the 3300 block of Fields South Drive at about 12:42 p.m. after getting multiple reports of shots fired, according to The News-Gazette.
After arriving on the scene, police found 11 shell casings in the Health Alliance Medical Plans parking lot.
According to Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force Sgt. Dave Griffet, the shots fired Sunday morning were targeted at Anthony D. Jamerson, 31, of Champaign, and Jovan S. Saulsberry, 28, of Bourbonnais.
Both have family connections to recent homicide victim Aaron Jamerson, Anthony Jamerson (brother), and Saulsberry (cousin).
Aaron Jamerson passed away on April 11 due to multiple gunshot wounds. He was the second homicide victim of the year in Champaign County.
Anthony Jamerson and Saulsberry were uninjured in the Sunday shooting, yet both were later arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Police say the two fled after the shooting and were seen handling a firearm as they ran to the nearby Hampton Inn, where the family was staying.
Police obtained a search warrant for the hotel room and found two handguns, both with extended capacity magazines.
According to Sgt. Griffet, one of the guns had been reported stolen to Paxton police.
Police are currently looking for the shooter involved.
The suspect is believed to be driving a red Kia.
Griffet said the Kia had been there only a short time before the gunfire. For someone to have found Anthony Jamerson in that location would seem to indicate some prior communication that Jamerson was staying in the area.
Anyone with information regarding Aaron Jamerson's murder or the gunfire from this past Sunday should contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.