CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign and Urbana leaders jointly announced 2020 trick-or-treat hours Friday.
Each city will have trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin and Champaign County Executive Director Darlene Kloeppel made this announcement together.
Leaders said residents are encouraged to follow safety precautions and practice social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This applies to both homes giving out candy and kids trick-or-treating.
In the words of C-U leaders in a press release, guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said the following steps should be taken:
- As an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, anyone who would like to distribute treats should leave individually wrapped candy or treats on a table, on their front walkways, sidewalks, or any outdoor space that allows for at least 6 feet of social distance from the door. The individually wrapped candy should be spread out so each piece is not touching another. Anyone distributing candy or treats should wash their hands properly for at least 20 seconds before placing the candy on the table and when replenishing.
- All individuals participating in trick-or-treating, including those passing out candy should maintain social distance of least 6 feet and wear proper face coverings. A costume mask, such as those worn for Halloween, is not a substitute for a face covering. If face coverings are worn under costume masks, please ensure this does not create breathing problems, and if so, discard the costume mask.
- Only household members should trick-or-treat together, and they should maintain 6-feet social distance from other trick-or-treaters at all times. Mixed household trick-or-treaters are discouraged.
- Alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be carried and used frequently.
- Candy collected during trick-or-treating should not be consumed until after handwashing. As always, a parent/guardian should check all candy to make sure it is wrapped and should discard unwrapped candy.
- Outdoor areas are preferred for trick-or-treating. Enclosed indoor areas, like apartment buildings, present greater risk of transmission. Open doors and windows as appropriate to promote increased ventilation.
In addition, Trunk or Treat events are discouraged unless they are changed with set traffic flows and patterns. Restore Illinois Phase 4 guidelines do not allow for haunted houses, forests or walks.
See the PDF document attached to this story for more information related to 2020 Halloween guidelines.
