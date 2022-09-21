CHANNAHAN, Ill. (WAND) - UPDATE: Channahan PD has located Scott Rhodes and canceled the Endangered Missing Person Advisory Thursday morning.
The Channahan Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Scott M Rhodes.
According to Channahan PD, Rhodes is a 46-year-old man with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last known to have left his residence enroute to Dollar General around 2 p.m. and has yet to return.
Rhodes was last seen on LPR camera westbound on Rt 6 in Ottawa.
Police have confirmed Rhodes is missing based on suspicious circumstances and are looking for the public's assistance in locating him.
Police report Rhodes is traveling in a silver 2005 Honda Odyssey van with Illinois license plate number CM83967. The van has the back window broken out with a plastic bag covering it.
If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, they should contact Channahan Police Department at (815)467-2112 or 911.
