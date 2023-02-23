CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Champaign Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of another man in Champaign on January 3, 2023.
Rolander Hamption, 33, was arrested after an investigation into the January shooting.
On January 3, officers were called to the 2400 block of N. Neil St. just before 2 a.m. They found a 40-year-old Champaign man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen. Personnel from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments rendered medical aid on-scene until the victim could be transported to an area hospital, where he received treatment. The victim was later released from the hospital and continues to recover from his injuries.
The investigation indicated that the victim was talking to a neighbor, who was later identified as Hampton, when an argument ensued. CPD says that Hampton produced a firearm, shot the victim once, and fled the scene.
On February 9, Hampton was arrested in Gary, Indiana for his involvement in this incident. He was transferred to the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center on February 22, 2023, on charges including Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Attempted First-Degree Murder.
In the release, the Champaign Police thanked the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance during this investigation.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
