CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating the shooting of a 26-year-old man early Sunday morning.
Law enforcement from around Coles County were called to the area of 7th Street and Buchanan Avenue around 1:36 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found the man shot in the abdomen. Crews took him to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, then to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
The shooting came after an argument between unidentified people, and police have not yet identified a shooting suspect, according to a Monday morning press release.
The shooting happened just a block from the site of a deadly 2017 shooting.
Charleston Police have encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to contact them through their Facebook page or through CrimeStoppers.