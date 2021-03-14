(WAND) - Americans are already starting to receive stimulus payments within days of President Joe Biden signing a new stimulus package. You can now find out when your next stimulus payment is expected to hit your bank account or get mailed to you.
The IRS updated the "Get My Payment" tool on its website with information on when those eligible can expect it. Check for your status at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
The agency had said Friday the tool was expected to be available on Monday but the link is now up and ready.
Full $1,400 stimulus payments are going to individuals with adjusted gross incomes up to a limit of $75,000. Heads of households who make up to $112,500 and married couples who file jointly with an annual income up to $150,000 are also eligible.
The third round will be based on a taxpayer's latest tax return from either 2019 or 2020.
