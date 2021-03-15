FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A Forsyth franchisee of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen explained a disagreement with corporate led to a decision to close.
In a Facebook post, franchisee Sindy Zheng said the franchise agreement had expired. She said she was "not able to come to an agreement with Cheddar's corporate on how to move forward during the pandemic." She added Cheddar's was "no exception" to the way the pandemic impacted the restaurant industry.
"I would like to say thank you to every single customer who walked through our doors and for a brief period, made this place your home," Zheng said. "Thank you for your loyal patronage over all these years. We have all witnessed amazing things together, anniversaries, birthdays, baby showers, graduations, the list goes on.
"I would like to thank our amazing staffs, who were with us before and during the pandemic. Special recognition goes out to the following individuals who served over 15 years: Laura Magruder, Nanette Imel, Carlos Bass, Joyce Landgrebe, and Rene Henkle. Thank you for your hard work, dedication and loyalty."
WAND News first reported the closure of this Cheddar's restaurant on March 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.