URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Responders worked to contain a chemical spill in an Urbana neighborhood.
Firefighters say there appeared to be a petroleum base sheen spill Monday afternoon in the Boneyard Creek area (200 block of S. Gregory St.). Crews used absorbent booms to contain the spill.
On Tuesday, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency came to the scene. They're working with Champaign and Urbana fire departments.
Investigators say the contamination was caused by a fuel oil tank in the basement of 812 S. 6th St. in Champaign leaking into a floor drain that's believed to tie into the storm sewer.
The owner of that property has hired a hazardous materials contractor. Firefighters say mitigation of the spill began Tuesday afternoon.