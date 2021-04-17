URBANA, III (WAND) - If you are in the Champaign-Urbana area, maybe you have noticed the influx of social media posts of Cherry Blossom Trees right on the University of Illinois Campus. That's all thanks to Japan House at the U of I.
The Japanese Cherry Blossoms are beautiful enough to take your breath away, at least it did for WAND News reporter, Sophia Espinosa. The Cherry Blossom is the Japanese National Flower. It's a symbol of love, beauty and fragility. The short blooming period reminds the community to enjoy life in the moment, before it fleets away.
Professor Kimiko Gunji says Japan House is home to 50 Cherry Blossom trees. "They bloom so beautifully and when the strong wind comes, they go away right away, so people like to see it when it's there." Gunji says the Cherry Blossom bloom is a must-see for anyone lucky enough to have trees in their area.
The trees were planted in the Spring of 2008. Dr. Genshitsu Sen, the 15th generation of the Urasenke Tea School in Japan, planted them in honor of the new Japan House's 10 year anniversary. The original Japan House was built in 1975, but remodeled and reconstructed in 1998.
"He walked through this pathway and not seeing anything planted, he thought, it would be nice to have a cherry blossom here and thats how it happened." Professor Gunji tells WAND News.
Japan House is a cultural arts center, transporting you to Japan without leaving Central Illinois. Students and Central Illinoisans can pass by Japan House for a taste of Japanese Culture, like watching Authentic Japanese Tea Ceremonies or catching the Cherry Blossom bloom.
Professor Gunji says this year is different than the past because the blossoms have bloomed for a longer period of time."This year is very special that blooms so beautifully because of the weather, its everlasting a bit longer than expected, it's wonderful."
Visit their website for more events and Japanese History and Culture right at your fingertips.
