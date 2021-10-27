CHICAGO (WAND) - Monthly payments of $500 will be given to 5,000 low-income Chicago households as part of a $16.7 billion budget approved Wednesday.
Due to a large infusion of federal dollars, Chicago is seeing a 30 percent increase in spending for an array of programs. The 35 to 15 vote approved the use of nearly $2 billion in federal money and closes a budget gap of $733 million, per NBC Chicago.
Program funding involves over $200 million for fighting homelessness, $67 million for mental health programs and $31.5 million for the universal basic income effort.
Chicago's spending plan features a property tax levy of $76.5 million. Part of this amount represents a tax increase Chicago leaders approved in 2020, which is tied in the national consumer price index.
City budget officials said they estimate a property valued at an average rate of $250,000 will see a bump of about $38 per year.
The property tax levy saw 18 aldermen vote against it.
