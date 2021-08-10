SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Chicago woman whose car was stolen in a visit to Springfield is seeking public help.
When Rebekah Marshall came to central Illinois on Friday, she parked her 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan in the area of Lowell Avenue and Laurel Street. It was stolen from there.
She ended up having to take an Amtrak train back to Chicago. She hopes the newly-purchased vehicle, which is now valued at $6,000 more than it was when she bought it two months ago, is found soon.
"If it's recovered, I hope that it's in decent condition so repairs can be made," Marshall said. "Otherwise there's a holding period of seven to 20 days before I can do anything with my insurance company to go and replace the car, but that's kind of hectic as we know with the market right now."
Police said thefts like this one are not common in the area. Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311.
