Child hit by object while riding Tilt-a-Whirl at State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A child was struck by an object from another ride while riding the Tilt-a-Whirl at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday night.
Paul Cicchini, a Public Information Officer with the Illinois Department of Labor said that the child was evaluated and treated with an ice pack after being hit in the leg by an object from the adjacent Ring of Fire ride.
Operation of the Ring of Fire was subsequently stopped, IDOL’s Chief Ride Inspector reinspected the ride after it was repaired and re-permitted the ride to operate.
The Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Division Manager re-visited the ride this morning to make sure things were still operating smoothly.
Fair safety has been on the minds of many central Illinois parents this fair season. In July, a 10-year-old boy was injured when thrown from a carnival ride in Northern Illinois and earlier this month, a 5-year-old girl was fatally injured during a harness race at the Effingham County Fair.
The Illinois Department of Labor Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Division spoke with WAND News about the process they go through to ensure each ride is safe for fair-goers.
"The inspectors from our Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Division go on site and inspect the rides rigorously and thoroughly to ensure that those rides both meet industry standards and the manufacturer's standard for operation," said Cicchini.
