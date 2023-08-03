EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 5-year-old girl has died after an accident at the Effingham County Fair last Sunday.
WAND spoke with the Effingham County Coroner who confirmed Harper L. Finn passed away at St. Louis Children’s Hospital on Wednesday at 6:49 p.m.
On Sunday, July 30, at 1:05 p.m., Effingham County Sheriff's deputies said they got a call that a horse racing pace car, owned by Michael D. Titus of Charleston, and driven by Jerry W. Young of Jackson, Mississippi, struck Harper with an extended starting gate while passing the grandstand.
A Go Fund Me has been set up for the Finn family. It had raised over $30,000 as of Monday morning.
At this time no further information has been released.
WAND News is investigating and will report more as details are made public.
