EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 5-year-old little girl was seriously injured after an accident at the Effingham County Fair Sunday. 

The Effingham County Fair posted to its Facebook page that an accident happened during the afternoon horse races. 

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office said 5-year-old Harper L. Finn of Altamont was taken from the fairgrounds by ambulance and airlifted to St. Louis. 

At 1:05 p.m., deputies said they got a call that a horse racing pace car, owned by Michael D. Titus of Charleston, and driven by Jerry W. Young of Jackson, Mississippi, struck Harper with an extended starting gate while passing the grandstand. 

Her condition is unknown at this time. 

An investigation is ongoing by the Effingham County Sheriff's Office. 

Horse races for the rest of the day were canceled. 

"Here at the Effingham County Fair we are working closely with local law enforcement and emergency personal. This is not taken lightly. Processes and procedures will be reviewed once the investigation is complete," fair officials said. 
 
The Jeffer's Memorial Races were postponed till 11 a.m., Monday July 31.  
 
A Go Fund Me has been set up for the child's family. It had raised over $30,000 as of Monday morning. 
 
WAND News is investigating and will report more as details are made public. 
 
