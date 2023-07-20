TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Fair season is in full swing, which means county fairs across the state are preparing to welcome guests.
The Christian County Fair is happening this weekend and fair officials say they are taking extra steps to make sure everyone can stay safe.
"We have security on the grounds, we also have a large fair board class that we are always constantly monitoring all of events," said Angela Ohl-Marsters, the Marketing Director for the Christian County Agriculture Fair.
Fair officials have access to an intercom system they can use to help family members find lost children or to communicate any safety concerns.
The Illinois Department of Labor Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Division spoke with WAND News about the process they go through to ensure each ride is safe for fair-goers.
"The inspectors from our Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Division go on site and inspect the rides rigorously and thoroughly to ensure that those rides both meet industry standards and the manufacturer's standard for operation," said Paul Cicchini, a Public Information Officer with the Illinois Department of Labor.
Cicchini says it usually takes an inspector nine hours to go through each ride at the fair. For larger events like the state fair, it can take multiple days, and multiple inspectors.
If the rides are deemed safe and the company operating them has the proper insurance, the Department of Labor will place a green sticker on the ride. The Department of Labor site also has a list of all of the attractions they have inspected on their website. Visitors can check the rides for the sticker before getting on, or ensure it is on the list.
The Department also ensures the safety of fair-goers by making sure that ride operators are properly certified. They also have to pass a criminal background check and sex offender registry check.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.