CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Increased patrols are continuing along Route 48 in Christian County.
Already in 2021, four people have died in crashes along Route 48 in Christian County. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp told WAND News there was a meeting one month ago about increasing patrols to help reduce the number of crashes. He said the increased enforcement is underway.
"We want to save lives. We want to keep people safe," Kettelkamp said.
During a ride-along, Christian County Sheriff's Sergeant Tony Telford could name every location along a stretch of Route 48 he had responded to for a deadly crash.
"If I've been to a fatality call, here or wherever, you know, I don't forget where it was," he said.
The increased patrols come after a serious of deadly crashes along Route 48. Local law enforcement are looking for the fatal four: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and seatbelt violations.
The Illinois Department of Transportation recently posted message boards along Route 48 that read, "vehicle speed enforcement zone".
"I see it slowing down," Sheriff Kettelkamp said about the drivers. "But, we still see people out there speeding."
A Blue Mound native takes Route 48 to work six days a week. He told WAND News he has had many close encounters along the roadway due to drivers not paying attention.
"I see a lot of dangerous drivers. They seem to be impatient," said Todd Law.
He has driven Route 48 to work for more than 10 years and is pleading for drivers to slow down and think before they do something reckless.
"You are not only putting yourself in danger, you are putting other drivers in danger," Law said. "You have a family and other drivers have a family, take that into consideration."
