CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Another lawsuit has been filed against Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order.
WAND News has learned Christian County Board Member Ray Koonce filed the lawsuit. Koonce said he is suing the governor as a private citizen on behalf of all citizens of the state.
Several others have filed lawsuits including State Rep. Darren Bailey, State Rep. John Cabello, and a church in Lena Illinois.
A copy of the lawsuit filed by Koonce can be found below:
