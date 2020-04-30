LENA, Ill. (WAND) - Leaders of an Evangelic Christian church in Lena, Illinois said their religious rights have been violated by the statewide stay-at-home order.
The church has filed lawsuit against Governor JB Pritzker. The Beloved Church of Lena and Pastor Stephen Cassell filed a federal complaint with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Rockford.
The lawsuit cites the order enforces unconstitutional edicts during the coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit is against Governor Pritzker, David Snyders with the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office, Craig Beintema, the Stephenson County Public Health Administrator and Steve Schiable, the Village of Lena's police chief.
The lawsuit says the defendants have "intentionally denigrated Illinois churches and pastors and people of faith by relegating them to second-class citizenship."
Cassell and his church have been issued “cease and desist” orders, and been threatened with closure and prosecution for continuing to meet for worship, prayer, and Bible study.
The church is also planning on filing a temporary restraining order against the stay-at-home order.
