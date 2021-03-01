CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Christian County Public Health 1st Dose COVID vaccine clinic for 65+ only is set for March 2.
It will be held at the fairgrounds in Taylorville starting at 9:00 am. There are only 200 doses available, so this clinic will go very quickly. This will be a first-come, first-serve clinic. Please do not line up any earlier than 7:00 a.m. Overnight parking or overnight stays are strongly discouraged and may cause your vehicle to be towed/removed.
Special Instructions:
•Please bring a completed VACCINE ADMINISTRATION RECORD AUTHORIZATION form to the clinic with you. You can find the forms at any Casey's in Christian County, Ayerco in Edinburg, or on-line at https://christiancountyil.com/.../COVID-19-VACCINATION...
•Also, bring your insurance card if you have one. If you have Medicare, that is the only insurance info needed.
