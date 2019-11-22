SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Barbershop in Springfield is reeling after finding their window busted out and all of their Christmas donations for local children missing.
The burglary happened sometime overnight or early Friday morning.
At least $2,000 in monetary donations was stolen from the shop. It was in a donation bucket that they have had sitting up front all year.
The Barbershop was planning to use that money to provide Christmas gifts for 45 kids in the area.
Someone broke out a window with a brick took the donation bucket.
The owner said they are determined to make sure those children still have presents under the tree despite the burglary.
"There are some things money can’t buy like morals and integrity. We will make this Christmas happen no matter what, but I’m asking my customers and the community to come together and show these kids at Harvard Park that our community cares," Andrew Sforz posted on Facebook.
The Barbershop is asking the community to help. They will be accepting donations until Dec. 15