DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Dozens of residents gathered at Liberty Village of Danville to celebrate the holidays and bring some smiles to the faces of many residents.
Each year Liberty Village hosts a Christmas party for its residents. It offers food, music and a surprise visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.
Workers say the holidays can be tough on the residents, who they like to call family.
Resident Lucy Drake says she lost her husband a couple of years ago and its been difficult for her to grief, but being in uplifting environments has helped her.
The Christmas party has been running for many years and it is a tradition the facility would like to keep running in the future.