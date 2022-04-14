DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Local churches are preparing to welcome congregations back for Easter. They are seeing improved conditions as the pandemic situation has become less severe.
Churches dealt with guest limits and mask requirements as COVID-19 wreaked havoc in 2020 and into 2021. Now that cases and hospitalizations have dropped, First Christian Church in Decatur said it is seeing numbers where they were before the pandemic.
"Two years, it's been a long haul to figure out how to do ministry and how to impact people, both in the building and those who worship with us online," said Pastor Wayne Kent. "(We had to have) two streams of ministry, but this weekend will be a moment for us to have a really swell time together."
Easter weekend services started with Holy Thursday on April 14. Easter services at First Christian Church begin Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Services on Sunday will be at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
