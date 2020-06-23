EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities plan to recognize two citizens who helped the victims of a Tuesday night apartment fire.
Crews said they responded at about 7 p.m. to 300 W. Virginia Ave. They discovered a large amount of smoke pushing out of the first floor of a two-story, four-unit apartment.
Firefighters went inside and found a fire in the kitchen of a two-bedroom apartment. They were able to quickly gain control and contain flames to the kitchen.
According to Fire Chief Bob Tutko, upstairs neighbors Devin Wolfert and Jesse Bares went into the apartment before firefighters arrived and helped the three occupants to safety. They also used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire.
"Both Mr. Wolfert and Mr. Barnes are to be commended for their life saving actions and will be formally recognized by the fire department with a citizens commendation award," Tutko said.
The fire was ruled accidental after authorities determined a pan of hot oil was left unattended on the stove. It ignited kitchen cabinets and other kitchen-related items. Damage is estimated at $10,000.
A man and woman went by Abbott EMS to HSHS St. Anthony's Hospital, where they were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation. A child in the apartment was not harmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.