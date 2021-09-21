DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The most recent shootings in Decatur involved some of the community's youngest.
On Monday night, a car was traveling on the Garfield overpass when someone in another car opened fired, police said. There were multiple people inside the car at the time of the shooting. Of those, three children under the age of eight were shot.
Police said a 38-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman and a 17-year-old were shot. The 17-year-old was reported to be in critical condition.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe told WAND News the recent violence in the community is frustrating.
"This community has got to wake up," she said. "We've got to get more people involved and people have got to talk."
On Sunday, Decatur Police said two 17-year-olds were shot in the head while sitting in a car on East Walnut Street. They were rushed to the hospital, where the teenage girl died.
Thelma Sutton, founder and CEO of Pain 2 Peace, said her heart breaks for the victim's of the recent shootings. The shooting on East Walnut hit close to home for her.
"These parents need love and comfort. I know it's a lot of hurt. I know it's a lot of pain and it's a lot of anger." she said.
The Decatur Police Department arrested four people in connection to the East Walnut Street shooting and they are looking for a fifth suspect. Sgt. Steven Carroll said the community's help with coming forward with information has helped them make arrests.
"Something thinks something they know it's that important, well it might be. It might be the piece we need to connect some of the areas of the investigation to make a solid case," Carroll said.
An organization in Decatur has helped victims of violent crimes over the past year. HEALS Illinois said they have connected at least 25 people with Decatur Psychological. Abby Steele said they are available to support anyone 25 or younger who is a victim of a violent crime.
"I do understand there is fear in reaching out for help. We are a safe organization, we don't ask a lot of questions. It's a matter of what help you need and how we can assist you with," Steele said.
Decatur city and community leaders encourage people to come forward with information regarding the recent shootings.
