DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating after three people were shot while traveling in a vehicle over the Garfield Avenue overpass Monday night with kids present in the vehicle.
Decatur Police say while en route to the shooting around 9:30 p.m., the three victims showed up to Decatur Memorial Hospital. The victims were identified as a 38-year old woman, a 30-year old woman and a 17-year-old boy. The 17-year-old boy’s injuries are considered life threatening. The condition of the 38-year old and 30-year old have not been released by police.
Police say three children were in the vehicle during the shooting including an 8-year old boy, 5-year old boy and a 3-year old girl. The 3-year old had minor injuries from flying glass during the shooting.
Officers learned the victims were traveling in a vehicle over the Garfield Overpass when unknown suspects in another vehicle opened fire on their vehicle. Casings and broken glass were located at the top of the overpass.
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734, or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
