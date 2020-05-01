DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An agenda item to fine Decatur residents for violating Governor JB Pritzker's mask mandate has been removed, according to Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.
The measure, if passed, would have made it a violation of city code to not wear a mask in certain settings. The violation could have also come with a fine of up to $500.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said she has amended the agenda to remove the ordinance, based on comments from citizens.
"The city of Decatur is committed to charting the best policy path between over-regulation on the one hand, and loosening rules too quickly on the other which could result in an increase in local infections. The Governor’s order remains in effect," a release from the mayor's office said.
Mayor Wolfe also said the new order is to help save lives and we should honor the spirit and intent of the order and that's why the agenda item was initially placed on the agenda.
"Without some kind of ordinance, our local law enforcement professionals lack the authority to effectively enforce the order. But I also recognize that there may be alternative ways of increasing mask usage (working with local businesses, more PR, and other strategies) in public places," Wolfe said.
The city council will now look at the best way to achieve the primary goal of the governor's order. Mayor Wolfe said this way the council can revisit the issue with other options.
