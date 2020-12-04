CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign has been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign in the 2020 Municipal Equality Index for its inclusive policies for the LGBTQ community.
Conducted annually, the MEI is used to measure how inclusive a city’s laws, policies, and services are for the LGBTQ community.
This year the City of Champaign’s MEI score rose to 84, ranking Champaign as the second highest scoring city in the state of Illinois among those analyzed this year.
The City’s score rose five points over its 2019 MEI score of 79.
“This recognition from the Human Rights Campaign shows the commitment that the City of Champaign has toward advancing policies that are inclusive and protective of the rights of our LGBTQ residents and visitors,” said Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen. “I’m proud of the work the City Council and City staff have done to make our progressive community even more welcoming to everyone who chooses to live, work, play, and stay in Champaign.”
The 2020 Municipal Equality Index analyzed 506 American cities, including nine in Illinois. The national average city score was 64. The full MEI report can be reviewed online at www.hrc.org/mei
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.