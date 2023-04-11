CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — On Tuesday night, Champaign City Council voted to extend its contract with a private security firm until January 2024. This renewal costs around $330,000.
This comes after the city hired AGB Investigations in May of 2022 to help patrol the downtown area.
"I saw the coordination of the police and security that were working downtown. Just it was really a benefit, I could see that it was benefit," said Alicia Beck, council member.
Local business owners in the area expressed their concerns to the Champaign Police Department and the city. Lt. Katherine Thompson says the security serves as extra eyes and ears in such a high-traffic area.
"Areas where the downtown businesses are. Bars, restaurants, you know live shows, different things that happen down there to keep the activity safe," said Lt. Thompson.
The initial one-year agreement is now being extended due to staffing shortages with the Champaign Police Department. CPD will be asking for more help during the renewal.
"So we'll ask for eight and two supervisors, whereas last year we had four and one supervisor," said Lt. Thompson.
She said the security plays a defensive role. They're not armed and do not have arresting powers. The extra security is there to help deescalate situations.
"They can respond to things such as a disorderly subject, or somebody who may need to be escorted out of a bar. Perhaps loud music, or loud noise, things of that nature," said Lt. Thompson.
She says recruitment is improving for the department, but in the meantime, they'll take the additional help they can get to provide safety in the area.
