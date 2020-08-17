DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur has started a long-term watershed management initiative to improve water quality and reduce sediment and nutrient delivery to Lake Decatur.
This follows a $92 million dredging project completed in 2018 that increased storage capacity and recreational value at the lake.
Springfield based firm Northwater Consulting has been contracted to lead the execution of the program.
The first phase will include developing a 5-year strategy, stakeholder outreach, and submitting grant applications to start the shovel-ready projects in the high priority areas of the watershed.
Later phases will include tracking nutrient and sediment delivery into the lake and recommending ways to permanently reduce sediment and nitrate levels in the lake.
Landowners and stakeholders interested in participating in the study should contact the City of Decatur.
