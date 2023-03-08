DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- July 2023 marks 100 Years of Lake Decatur, and the City is celebrating with a Centennial Lake Festival.
According to City officials the Centennial Lake Fest will double as a grand opening of the “Staley Basin” on July 8 & 9, 2023.
The two-day event will feature tons of activities in the Marina and along the lake front.
100 Years of Lake Decatur is a collaboration between the City of Decatur, Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Decatur Park District, and Staley Family Foundation.
Activities include:
- Food Trucks
- FREE family activities
- Boat Parade
- Local arts & history
- Guinness World Record attempt!
The Staley Family Foundation will be honored during the festival and the city will rename basin 3 – the “Staley Basin.”
