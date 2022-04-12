VIRGINIA, Ill. (WAND) - Virginia's police chief has been terminated, WAND News learned from the city's mayor.
Mayor Randy McClure had announced the firing of Daniel Smith on Monday night. He told the station the decision to terminate Smith had to do with his training.
McClure said Smith came from the Chicago area and when he transferred, he had to have a waiver or take more training and was denied the waiver. He added there were circumstances in the future that he saw coming up and "wanted to take care of it right now."
The firing marks the third time in four years the city has lost a police chief.
McClure added while the office of Cass County State's Attorney Craig Miller was never asked to do a background check on Smith, the city did its own background check.
Also on Monday night, Virginia Ward 3 alderman Jason French turned in his resignation.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.