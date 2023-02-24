SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The city of Springfield has released audio from a November 2nd, 2022 closed session discussion. In the meeting, alderman were given information about outstanding debt the Wyndham owed to City Water Light and Power (CWLP).
At the time, the property owners were in discussions with New-York based developer Good Homes Corporation. The city was concerned the deal would fall through if the Wyndham's approximately $1-million in CWLP debt was not resolved. The project was ultimately stopped by city council's vote to deny a zoning ordinance request.
During the November 2nd closed session, city staff warned if the property owners declared bankruptcy, the city could risk not recovering any of the debt. This is because the city would be second in line during bankruptcy proceedings, after the lender holding the property's mortgage.
Mayor Jim Langfelder told WAND News the property owners ultimately agreed to pay $1.2-million in electricity usage, while the city paid $250,000 in meter and demand charges. He said there are preliminary discussions happening that would allow the Wyndham to remain open with new ownership.
WAND News will continue updating this developing story.
