Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy. A mix of clouds and sun giving way to showers this afternoon. High 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.