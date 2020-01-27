SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Supporters of the Clean Energy Jobs Act gathered more than 20,000 petitions urging the governor to take action.
Cindy Shepherd, outreach director for Illinois Faith in Place, said the goal is to make Illinois a clean energy economy.
"The Clean Energy Jobs Act is a beautiful, comprehensive energy bill that will reshape the way Illinois gets (its) energy," Shepherd said.
Shepherd, along with dozens of other supporters, dropped off a petition containing 23,000 signatures to Gov. JB Pritzker's office.
"The act emphasizes the equitable energy arrangements so people across the state, even in disadvantaged communities, can enjoy the benefits. It also paves a path to 100 percent clean renewable energy by 2050," Shepherd said. It deals with the electrifying of the transportation sector and the de- carbonization of the energy sector."
Environmentalist Mary Ellen DeClue said the act would also help address coal plant closures throughout the state.
"The market for coal has just bottomed out," DeClue said.
DeClue said she's seen firsthand what happens when coal-powered plants shut down.
"I'm surrounded by coal. Coffeen Power Plant closed, that's south of me," DeClue said. "Communities need help. I just got my property reassessment, and my property value supposedly went up 20 percent for 2020."
DeClue said she hopes the Clean Energy Jobs Act will build communities back up.
Without this act in place, supporters said consumers in Illinois would see the largest power bill increase in state history.
The governor has expressed support for fighting climate change and growing a clean energy economy.