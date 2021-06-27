(WAND) - Clinton Lake and Middle Fork Vermilion River are closed to recreational boating due to flooding-related hazards.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police said the move was effective at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The IDNR director said the conditions are dangerous to the public and emergency personnel in the event of a water rescue.
The closure will remain in effect until the IDNR director deems it to no longer be dangerous to the public. The designation can last no longer than 90 days.
