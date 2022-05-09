SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who prosecutors said solicited and received child pornography images from a minor will serve over a decade behind bars.
The sentencing for Trey Pease, 30, of Coffeen was handed down on May 4, a Monday press release from federal prosecutors said. Evidence showed between the summer of 2017 and the spring of 2018, Pease committee these crimes and conversed with the minor through an online social media application. He sent an image of himself to the minor, prosecutors said.
Judge Sue Myerscough found Pease caused the minor to take part in sexually explicit conduct for his sexual gratification, had used a computer to receive child pornography and had engaged in a pattern of activity involving prohibited sexual conduct with minors multiple times.
H was indicted in March 2020 before pleading guilty in December 2021. He will serve 14 years in prison.
The statutory penalty for receipt of child pornography includes five to 20 years in prison, along with no less than five years and up to life of supervised release. It also carries a fine of no more than $250,000.
The case was investigated by Illinois State Police. The government was represented in prosecution by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner K. Jacobs.
