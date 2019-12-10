DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A colorful mural is now complete on the side of a Decatur building.
Found the N. Water and Eldorado streets, the mural is the work of Oddwall Painting's Eric Weatherford. He completed it after the Decatur Area Arts Council Mural Project commissioned the work.
The DAAC website said the Mural Project is meant to beautify downtown Decatur buildings while creating a sense of pride among city residents. Murals are also meant to visually promote the benefit of the arts in the Decatur community.
A press release from the arts council thanked sponsors Mark and Susan Avery. It also gave thanks to Sunbelt Rentals and Lowe's Home Improvement for helping to provide equipment and materials for the mural.