DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A comfort dog from PawPrint Ministries was sworn in for duty Wednesday as a court-appointed special advocate.
Judge Thomas Little presided over the Macon County ceremony for Eli and K9 handler Judy Rauschek-Koshinski. Eli is from PawPrint Ministries.
Eli and Remington, another recently sworn-in comfort dog, will work at the Macon County Courthouse and serve CASA families.
PawPrint Ministries issued a statement on Facebook in honor of Eli’s ceremony.
“Macon County is blessed with many amazing organizations that give back to our community,” the organization said. “We are thankful to be able to stand with Macon County CASA and support their outreach in the community.”