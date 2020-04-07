(WAND) - The stay-at-home order forced business, schools and parks to close across the state.
Many Illinoisans forced to hunker down in their homes. Many business that can moved to work-from-home and students moved their classrooms to their kitchen tables. The reason the stay-at-home order was put into effect was the flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19.
Google created a Community Mobility Report. This report breaks down phone data and charts movement trends over time by geography, across different categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, work places, and residential.
This report was created to help the public and health officials understand responses to social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19. It uses data from cell phones to configure its results.
Overall, mobility trends throughout Illinois showed the week leading up to the shutdown there was a major influx of shoppers head to the grocery and pharmacy. Then after the shutdown, the graph showed there was a significant drop in people heading to those businesses. This graph showed that residents are following the stay-at-home order.
To learn more about this data and for a full break down of county-by-county, click here.