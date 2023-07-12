DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In conjunction with the Macon County Health Department, Heritage Behavioral Health Center will roll out community Narcan boxes.
Mary Garrison, President and C.E.O. of Heritage Behavioral Health Center shared that from April 2020 to April 2021 there was a 28.5% increase in overdose deaths.
With a rise in numbers, Garrison said nursing leadership at Heritage Behavioral Health Center voiced the need for easier access to harm reduction products, like Narcan.
"Narcan is what we can use to reduce overdoses and save lives," she shared.
Aubrey Puckett, Medication Assisted Recovery Nursing Coordinator, explained there is a stigma around overdoses and people battling addiction. Often those struggling don't feel comfortable asking for help, so harm-reduction products can help save lives.
"There are a lot of people out there fighting addiction that don't come out and get help because of that stigma."
Heritage Behavioral Health Center has community Narcan boxes in its downtown Decatur officer, but it hasn't yet placed boxes around the community. Garrison said it is still working to find the right spots that will make the greatest impact.
"We are going to think broad and wide about where they will be."
Ideas tossed around for places to put the boxes include; downtown Decatur, Central Park, and the Good Samaritan Inn. However, Puckett wants to see other community members and businesses carry Narcan.
"I would love to see the future of these products in every store, in every bathroom, and in places that you go into. I wish they had them available."
People in the community can stop by Heritage Behavioral Health Center, 151 N. Main St., Decatur, and grab free Narcan.
