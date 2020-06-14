SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A community is showing support for a youth leader that was asked to step down after coming out as bisexual.
Chierstan Burns was a youth leader at the Sullivan Church of God for three years. But Thursday night, she said the church asked her to step down after showing her support for the LGBTQ+ community on social media. Burns also recently came out as bisexual. Burns said the church's board of elders, it's pastor and other church leader held a meeting before ordering her to step down.
WAND reached out to the church for comment but they have not responded. However, today the church issued a statement ahead of its service. It's lead pastor said he was shocked by the backlash the church has received in recent days.
"This week has proven that the biblical worldview is becoming less of a standard in america," said Pastor Eric Livingston in a letter. "I am shocked that in a small community in central Illinois that a pastor and elder board are making an obvious decision and they are chastised by acts of aggression, social media attacks, and false news reports."
Livingston went on to say he is standing firm on the church's decision.
"We embrace the theology of wholeness and unity. the leaders of Sullivan Church of God made the right decision and handled the decision with integrity. i hope you will join me in thanking them for handling such a difficult decision with wisdom and biblical integrity."
Sunday, a group organized a Pride Parade across form the church to show support for Burns. Organizers said they were trying to show that inclusivity is not exclusive to faith.
Burns told WAND the church told her to remain a member of the church, an invitation she declined.
