SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A company has announced the purchase of multiple downtown Springfield buildings, including the Vinegar Hill Mall, the Baur's Building and the Dewitt Wickliffe Smith Mansion.
The buildings, found on Cook Street between Second Street and Spring Street in downtown Springfield, were purchased by Conn's Hospitality Group.
"The buildings have been mostly vacant for a number of years and we see this as an opportunity to further our mission of preserving history through hospitality," a press release from Conn's said.
The company said it will post more information about the use of these properties in the coming weeks on its social media channels and on its website.
