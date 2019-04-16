URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A convicted child molester has been convicted of sexually abusing a child again.
64-year-old Paul Meunier was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after pleading guilty.
In July 2018, deputies received a tip Meunier might be sexually abusing a boy in his home.
The boy gave non-verbal signs that something might have happened when he was interviewed.
Meunier admitted to molesting the boy several times between July 2017 and July 2018, the News Gazette reported.
In 2003, Meunier was sentenced to ten years in prison after he admitted to having sex over several years with a girl who had developmental delays.