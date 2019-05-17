DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner says 16-year old Dominic Walker's cause of death is drowning.
The autopsy showed no sign of assault, strangulation, blunt trauma, or tumor.
Walker went missing Saturday night from his home on West King Street in Decatur. He was reported missing by his father, Adam Walker, who said Dominic was watching Netflix when he went to bed at 3:30 in the morning Saturday. When he woke up, his son was gone and the back door of the West King Street house was wide open.
His body was found by a fisherman in Dreamland Lake in Fairview Park in Decatur Thursday. Walker was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m.
The Coroner's office said their thoughts and prayers are with Dominc's family. Mattoon's school district released a statement about his death, calling his passing "very painful news.
Students and staff in Mattoon will have counselors, social workers and local clergy available to them in their time of grief.
Adam Walker talked with WAND-TV Friday and issued a statement for the community saying they are grieving and asking for privacy during this difficult time.